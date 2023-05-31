National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NATI. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.
National Instruments Price Performance
Shares of NATI stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $58.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 225.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Instruments (NATI)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.