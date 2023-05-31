National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NATI. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 225.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

