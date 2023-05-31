StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MediciNova by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

