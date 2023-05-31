Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MLVF stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

