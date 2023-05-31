Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 1.0 %

OFIX opened at $18.67 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $682.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $75,650.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,505 shares of company stock valued at $232,268. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.