Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

SPPI stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $225.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 66,273 shares of company stock valued at $63,412 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

