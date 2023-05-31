Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RUTH. Stephens cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $688.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $21.50.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
