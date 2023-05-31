Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RUTH. Stephens cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $688.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,069,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,240,000 after purchasing an additional 98,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,266,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after acquiring an additional 48,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at about $18,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

