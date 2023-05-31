Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

ESBA stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.