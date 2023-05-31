Crane (NYSE:CR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $75.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Crane by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.