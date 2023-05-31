Crane (NYSE:CR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
CR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.
Crane Stock Performance
Shares of CR stock opened at $75.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Crane by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crane (CR)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.