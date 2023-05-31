StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of RENN stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. Renren has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $33.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,388,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renren Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENN. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Renren by 238.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 93,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Renren by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Renren in the first quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renren during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Renren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 21.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

