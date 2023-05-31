StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Community Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $26.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Community Financial by 600.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Community Financial by 53,333.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Community Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

