Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 63.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 164.3% during the first quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 28,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

