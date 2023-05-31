TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TA. B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

NASDAQ:TA opened at $86.00 on Monday. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.