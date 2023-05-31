Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 171.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 110.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 555,441 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 41.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 101,040 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

