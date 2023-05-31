Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
GOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of GOGL stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
