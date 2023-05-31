Jefferies Financial Group Lowers DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target to $2.10

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $2.70 to $2.10 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 115.38% from the stock’s current price.
DOYU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DouYu International to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of DouYu International to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DouYu International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.10 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, April 14th.
DouYu International Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $0.98 on Monday. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $311.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.04.
About DouYu International
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
