Jefferies Financial Group Lowers DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target to $2.10

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $2.70 to $2.10 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 115.38% from the stock’s current price.

DOYU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DouYu International to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of DouYu International to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DouYu International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.10 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

DouYu International Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $0.98 on Monday. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $311.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DouYu International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in DouYu International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 81,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

