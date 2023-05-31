LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

