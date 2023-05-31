LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
