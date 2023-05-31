StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Broadway Financial by 30.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Broadway Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 121,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

