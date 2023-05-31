Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.10 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.