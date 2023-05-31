CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.75 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

