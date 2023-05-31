StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

AGLE stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.