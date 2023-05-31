Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.
Commerce Bancshares Price Performance
Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
About Commerce Bancshares
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.
