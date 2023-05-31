The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Shares of TD stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

