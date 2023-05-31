Research Analysts Set Expectations for TEGNA Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for TEGNA in a report released on Friday, May 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for TEGNA’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.00 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGNA. Benchmark decreased their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

TEGNA stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 27,586.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 641.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 179.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

