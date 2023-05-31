Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Transport Services Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,188.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,075 shares of company stock worth $246,340. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

