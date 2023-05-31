SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand anticipates that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEAS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE SEAS opened at $55.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 91.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 303,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 950,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,869,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,980 shares of company stock worth $2,851,616. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

