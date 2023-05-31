StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Verastem Stock Up 3.0 %

VSTM opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verastem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 417.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 190.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

