Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.38 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $126.84 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.35 and a 52 week high of $163.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $421,036.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,580 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Further Reading

