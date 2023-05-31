Brokers Issue Forecasts for NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01).

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $0.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 345,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.