Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Increased by Analyst

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MFC. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MFC opened at $18.80 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

