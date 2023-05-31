Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for FMC in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.72 EPS.
FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
FMC Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:FMC opened at $104.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.13. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in FMC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in FMC by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.
FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.
