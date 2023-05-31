Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RediShred Capital in a research report issued on Friday, May 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

KUT stock opened at C$3.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. RediShred Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.26 and a 52-week high of C$4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.13.

RediShred Capital ( CVE:KUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.41 million during the quarter.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

