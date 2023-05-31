Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Issued By HC Wainwright

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Delcath Systems in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 1,212.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 19,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $95,086.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,617.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.