Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Price Target Cut to C$0.25

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:LPS opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. Legend Power Systems has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.40.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

About Legend Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Read More

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.