Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Price Target Cut to C$0.25

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.
Legend Power Systems Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:LPS opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. Legend Power Systems has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.40.
About Legend Power Systems
