Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Boosted by Zacks Research

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Copa in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.67 EPS.

CPA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

CPA opened at $106.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.14. Copa has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $109.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 559.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copa by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after buying an additional 280,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

