Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.08.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $38.54 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $412,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,097 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 684.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,940 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2,257.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,201 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

