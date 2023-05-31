Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Lifted by William Blair

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.33). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.21) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

PTCT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.93.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $41.16 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 433,376 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $63,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

