Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cedar Fair, L.P. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 0.5 %

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $44.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Articles

