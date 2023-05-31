GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Update

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 132.7 days.

GMéxico Transportes Trading Down 6.5 %

GMXTF opened at 2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.23. GMéxico Transportes has a 12-month low of 2.15 and a 12-month high of 2.81.

Get GMéxico Transportes alerts:

About GMéxico Transportes

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. operates as a railway transportation company in Mexico. It provides general hauling and intermodal railroad services, as well as passenger transportation services; and ancillary terminal management and inter-terminal hauling services. The company operates a fleet of 811 locomotives and 30,070 cars.

Receive News & Ratings for GMéxico Transportes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMéxico Transportes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.