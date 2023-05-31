Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) Insider Cobus Loots Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) insider Cobus Loots bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,130.50).

Shares of PAF stock opened at GBX 13.24 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.77. Pan African Resources PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 12.24 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 21.45 ($0.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The company has a market cap of £254.21 million, a PE ratio of 662.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 33 ($0.41) to GBX 27 ($0.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

