Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rocky Mountain High Brands Stock Performance
Shares of RMHB stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile
