Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rocky Mountain High Brands Stock Performance

Shares of RMHB stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc is a lifestyle brand management company, which engages in marketing of cannabidiol and hemp-infused products to health-conscious consumers. The firm also sells naturally alkaline spring water and a water-based protein drink with caffeine and vitamins. Its product categories include beverage, food, fitness, and skin care.

