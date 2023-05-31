Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $309.46 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.42 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

