Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 38,037 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $210.57 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

