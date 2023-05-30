Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

