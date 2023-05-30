The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $278.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

