CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.