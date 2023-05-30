ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,255,320,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,387 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $537.46 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $549.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $466.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

