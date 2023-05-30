M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after buying an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,827 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Motors Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

