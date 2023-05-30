Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

CTSH stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

