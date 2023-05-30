Creative Planning Acquires 54,392 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,392 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CAG opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.