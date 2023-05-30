PGGM Investments Has $5 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 110,783 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,333,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,481,000 after purchasing an additional 64,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

