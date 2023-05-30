Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.75.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

